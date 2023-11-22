Sign up
Previous
Photo 1045
Olympic Peaks
A lovely bucolic scene here in the Pacific Northwest. The Olympics so beautiful above the green hills. The sprinkling of Autumn colors makes it a very seasonal image.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
16th November 2023 1:53pm
carol white
Lovely scenery
November 22nd, 2023
Korcsog Károly
Very nice shot!
November 22nd, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful!
November 22nd, 2023
