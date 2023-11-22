Previous
Olympic Peaks by theredcamera
Olympic Peaks

A lovely bucolic scene here in the Pacific Northwest. The Olympics so beautiful above the green hills. The sprinkling of Autumn colors makes it a very seasonal image.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
286% complete

carol white ace
Lovely scenery
November 22nd, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice shot!
November 22nd, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful!
November 22nd, 2023  
