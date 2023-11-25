Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1048
Carnival Leaves
This is a double exposure stacked on Photoshop with a creative layer supplied by Photoshop to convert the Autumn colored leaves into this multicolored rendition.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1229
photos
101
followers
94
following
287% complete
View this month »
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
22nd November 2023 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous processing and colours.
November 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close