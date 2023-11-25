Previous
Carnival Leaves by theredcamera
Photo 1048

Carnival Leaves

This is a double exposure stacked on Photoshop with a creative layer supplied by Photoshop to convert the Autumn colored leaves into this multicolored rendition.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous processing and colours.
November 29th, 2023  
