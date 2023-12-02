Previous
Railroad Bridge by theredcamera
Railroad Bridge

Spanning the Dungeness River. Was the conduit for shipping out dairy products from the Sequim Valley to the Seattle area. Now a part of the Olympic Discovery Trail, a walking and biking path, 70 miles around the peninsula.
2nd December 2023

