Photo 1055
Railroad Bridge
Spanning the Dungeness River. Was the conduit for shipping out dairy products from the Sequim Valley to the Seattle area. Now a part of the Olympic Discovery Trail, a walking and biking path, 70 miles around the peninsula.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
19th November 2023 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
