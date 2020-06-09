Sign up
Waterfall on the Hamma Hamma
Found this water fall on a lark driving through a state park . Magical area, deserves return trips.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
photos
followers
following
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
The Red Camera; A Work in Progress
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
29th April 2020 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
waterfall
,
forest
Lisa Poland
ace
Definitely magical. So beautiful!
June 9th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Most definitely magical.
June 9th, 2020
