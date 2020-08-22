Previous
Forest scene from Olympic Nat'l Park by theredcamera
Forest scene from Olympic Nat'l Park

The thick moss growing all over the ground like shag carpet really caught my eye. I always love the sun shining through the trees to the forest floor.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
