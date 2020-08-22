Sign up
Forest scene from Olympic Nat'l Park
The thick moss growing all over the ground like shag carpet really caught my eye. I always love the sun shining through the trees to the forest floor.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
The Red Camera; A Work in Progress
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th July 2020 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
forest
,
moss
