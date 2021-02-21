Previous
Dachshund in the wind Word of the day: Ears
37 / 365

Dachshund in the wind Word of the day: Ears

Flaps up,
check your vector, Victor
roger, Roger,
we have clearance, Clarence......
21st February 2021

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
gloria jones ace
Cute capture
February 21st, 2021  
KV ace
Too cute and so funny.... roger that!
February 21st, 2021  
