Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Dachshund in the wind Word of the day: Ears
Flaps up,
check your vector, Victor
roger, Roger,
we have clearance, Clarence......
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
The Red Camera; A Work in Progress
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
27th January 2019 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feb21words
gloria jones
ace
Cute capture
February 21st, 2021
KV
ace
Too cute and so funny.... roger that!
February 21st, 2021
