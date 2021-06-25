Sign up
41 / 365
Lavender & Bee
So enjoyed my walk around a local lavender farm this morning, but it was quite hot and sunny, I know it would look better in Golden Hour light....will work on them allowing me to get in early or later in evening.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Latest Trending Photo:
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
The Red Camera; A Work in Progress
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
24th June 2021 10:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mariana Visser
well captured
June 25th, 2021
