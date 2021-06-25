Previous
Lavender & Bee by theredcamera
41 / 365

Lavender & Bee

So enjoyed my walk around a local lavender farm this morning, but it was quite hot and sunny, I know it would look better in Golden Hour light....will work on them allowing me to get in early or later in evening.
25th June 2021

@theredcamera
Mariana Visser
well captured
June 25th, 2021  
