48 / 365
Red silk kimono
52 Week Challenge- week 6
Photograph something red.
This gorgeous textile is on display at the Seattle Asian Art Museum. Just breath taking. From the 16th century!
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
Tags
52wc-2022-w6
