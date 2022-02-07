Previous
Red silk kimono by theredcamera
48 / 365

Red silk kimono

52 Week Challenge- week 6
Photograph something red.

This gorgeous textile is on display at the Seattle Asian Art Museum. Just breath taking. From the 16th century!
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
Photo Details

