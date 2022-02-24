Sign up
53 / 365
Blue Hull
For Capture 52 Week 8: Leading Line
I wonder if this would have been more powerful as a landscape orientation...but I liked the reflection of the hull, portholes and wood trim in the water.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
Annie D
ace
I like the reflections too
February 25th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Good work with those reflections
February 25th, 2022
