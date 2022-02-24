Previous
Blue Hull by theredcamera
53 / 365

Blue Hull

For Capture 52 Week 8: Leading Line
I wonder if this would have been more powerful as a landscape orientation...but I liked the reflection of the hull, portholes and wood trim in the water.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Annie D ace
I like the reflections too
February 25th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Good work with those reflections
February 25th, 2022  
