30 / 365
Day 4 of World Watercolor Month BURST
I'm not too great at illustrating verbs.
@grammyn
@jacqbb
@wakellys
@summerfield
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@salza
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Tags
wwcm-2023
summerfield
ace
oh, fireworks! very fine splotches. aces!
July 5th, 2023
