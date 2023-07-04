Previous
Day 4 of World Watercolor Month BURST by theredcamera
Day 4 of World Watercolor Month BURST

I'm not too great at illustrating verbs.

4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
summerfield ace
oh, fireworks! very fine splotches. aces!
July 5th, 2023  
