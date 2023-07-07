Sign up
32 / 365
WWCM Day 7 Lemon
A challenge for me.....
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1104
photos
94
followers
87
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Year Four 2023
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
7th July 2023 11:10am
Tags
lemon
wwcm-23
Julie Ryan
Looks great
July 7th, 2023
