33 / 365
Watercolor Month day 9
for the prompt: Vegetation. New hanging basket for the patio with begonias, coleus and a lovely trailing vine in a bright light green.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Album
iPhone 12
Taken
Tags
vegetation
wwcm-2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@grammyn
@jacqbb
@wakelys
@summerfield
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@salza
July 10th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Beautiful job!
July 10th, 2023
