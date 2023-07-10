Previous
WWCM Day 10 "Clutter" by theredcamera
WWCM Day 10 "Clutter"

Another name for the Mud Room: The Catch all Room
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
That’s what mudrooms are for but this looks tidy.
July 10th, 2023  
