Previous
WWCM Day 11: Element by theredcamera
35 / 365

WWCM Day 11: Element

Of the four elements: earth, water, fire and air, I chose Earth and decided to portray via some beach rocks I photographed a while back.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Nicely captured
July 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So artistic.
July 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise