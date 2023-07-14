Previous
World Watercolor Month; Aubergine by theredcamera
World Watercolor Month; Aubergine

Eggplant is a unique purple color
14th July 2023

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Rick ace
Nice painting.
July 15th, 2023  
