40 / 365
For World Watercolor Month Day 16 "Recycle"
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
4
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year Four 2023
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
16th July 2023 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwcm-2023
JackieR
ace
I've loads you can have Ellen, I've given up!!!
July 16th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
I was worried until I worked out that WC paper is more likely to be watercolour paper than WaterCloset pager (otherwise known as toilet paper!). Lovely artwork.
July 16th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I, too, had to look for perforations after reading 'WC paper'. LOL. I admire your tenacity in keeping up with the lovely watercolours.
July 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Like the above I had concerns over your recycling 🤣. Great use of the word.
July 16th, 2023
