Previous
For World Watercolor Month Day 16 "Recycle" by theredcamera
40 / 365

For World Watercolor Month Day 16 "Recycle"

16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I've loads you can have Ellen, I've given up!!!
July 16th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
I was worried until I worked out that WC paper is more likely to be watercolour paper than WaterCloset pager (otherwise known as toilet paper!). Lovely artwork.
July 16th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I, too, had to look for perforations after reading 'WC paper'. LOL. I admire your tenacity in keeping up with the lovely watercolours.
July 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Like the above I had concerns over your recycling 🤣. Great use of the word.
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise