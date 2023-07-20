Previous
World Watercolor Month Day 20 "Olive" by theredcamera
World Watercolor Month Day 20 "Olive"

I love Mediterranean and South American food, so greens olives are always in my pantry and I use them often. And I eat them out of the jar, too. I've also fallen in love with Calamata Olives in my Greek Salad.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
moni kozi
Green olives are good. Kalamatas qre the bestest. ;)

Ans your skeych is nice!!!
July 20th, 2023  
