44 / 365
World Watercolor Month Day 20 "Olive"
I love Mediterranean and South American food, so greens olives are always in my pantry and I use them often. And I eat them out of the jar, too. I've also fallen in love with Calamata Olives in my Greek Salad.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Tags
wwcm-2023
moni kozi
Green olives are good. Kalamatas qre the bestest. ;)
Ans your skeych is nice!!!
July 20th, 2023
Ans your skeych is nice!!!