6 / 365
Winter Blackberry leaves
Forward and Backward.
For the Word of The Day: Double
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year Two 2021
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th January 2021 3:55pm
Tags
feb21words
