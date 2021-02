Hat, Scarf, And Antique Mirror

February Word: Hat

I spoiled myself with this hat. Bought it from a local shop that features local crafters and artist. The yarn was hand spun and hand colored. Too cute to pass up. The silk scarf is a souvenir from our Hawaii trip. Also hand printed and colored, the artist was inspired by cells and microscopic images of body biology. The mirror is a gentleman's shaving mirror given to my Great-Grandfather from my Grandmother in approximately1908.