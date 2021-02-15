Sign up
17 / 365
white on white dachshund
For the February word of the day: White on White
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Year Two 2021
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
15th February 2021 10:53am
Exif
Tags
feb21words
JackieR
ace
Oh isn't he cute! White on white is such a difficult technique I find!! I avoid it whenever possible!!!
February 15th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Your little chap is a star today. First a portrait and now a dish.
February 15th, 2021
