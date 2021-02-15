Previous
white on white dachshund by theredcamera
17 / 365

white on white dachshund

For the February word of the day: White on White
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh isn't he cute! White on white is such a difficult technique I find!! I avoid it whenever possible!!!
February 15th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Your little chap is a star today. First a portrait and now a dish.
February 15th, 2021  
