21 / 365
Ice tea jar Word of the Day: Reusable
Ice tea just tastes better in an old jar!
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Year Two 2021
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th February 2021 3:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
feb21words
