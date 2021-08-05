Previous
August Word: Eyes/Exposure by theredcamera
50 / 365

August Word: Eyes/Exposure

"Why do potatoes have such good eyesight?
Because they have so many eyes! "
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Latest Trending Photo:
Photo Details

