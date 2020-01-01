Previous
Found... by thewatersphotos
On a walk in the woods.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Kara
Great spot! Nice contrast in color and texture. Happy New Year to you and your fam, I look forward to catching up on your photos :)!
January 1st, 2020  
GaryW
@karasoo2 Hey Kara! Welcome back! Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2020  
KV
Absolutely love this Gary... Fav -- the feather provides a great focal point & you have a great composition too.
January 1st, 2020  
