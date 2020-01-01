Sign up
Photo 1249
Found...
On a walk in the woods.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
3
0
Tags
white
,
winter
,
leaves
,
brown
,
south
,
feather
Kara
Great spot! Nice contrast in color and texture. Happy New Year to you and your fam, I look forward to catching up on your photos :)!
January 1st, 2020
GaryW
@karasoo2
Hey Kara! Welcome back! Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2020
KV
Absolutely love this Gary... Fav -- the feather provides a great focal point & you have a great composition too.
January 1st, 2020
