Brown... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1255

Brown...

A brown pine cone in brown pine straw. Another find while looking down.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Milanie ace
A definite show for winter around where I walk - lots of cones and needles - so much brown!! Nice clear shot.
January 9th, 2020  
