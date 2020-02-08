Sign up
Photo 1264
Our refurbished county courthouse...
...on a cloudy, blustery day. It seems we have more of these days than sunny days the past few weeks.
8th February 2020
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
dark
clouds
courthouse
south
skies
