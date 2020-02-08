Previous
Next
Our refurbished county courthouse... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1264

Our refurbished county courthouse...

...on a cloudy, blustery day. It seems we have more of these days than sunny days the past few weeks.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise