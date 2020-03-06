Previous
Next
Color in the woods... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1272

Color in the woods...

I found this flower about to unfurl. I liked how the sunlight hit it in the dark background.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kara ace
Lovely light and focus!
March 7th, 2020  
GaryW
@karasoo2 Thank you, Kara. I think I am always drawn to this type photo.
March 7th, 2020  
Kathy ace
I like the the light and shadows as well and of course purple and green do compliment each other.
March 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise