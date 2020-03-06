Sign up
Photo 1272
Color in the woods...
I found this flower about to unfurl. I liked how the sunlight hit it in the dark background.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Tags
sunlight
,
purple
,
flower
,
woods
,
south
Kara
ace
Lovely light and focus!
March 7th, 2020
GaryW
@karasoo2
Thank you, Kara. I think I am always drawn to this type photo.
March 7th, 2020
Kathy
ace
I like the the light and shadows as well and of course purple and green do compliment each other.
March 7th, 2020
