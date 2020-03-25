Sign up
Photo 1276
Gazebo...
A local community just finished a new gazebo. This is view from underneath, looking out toward the walking track. Wonderful place to "social distance".
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
spring
park
track
gazebo
south
Kathy
ace
A nice place to pull in out of the sun.
March 26th, 2020
