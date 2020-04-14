New Sycamore leaves...

I've posted photos of our Sycamore trees several times before. You know, if you have been reading lately, that we live in a rural setting. Originally our property was a cotton field with no trees! So most trees around the house have been planted by us (since we planted the original trees birds and other creatures have scattered seeds and replanted many times over so that there are many trees here). The Sycamore trees came of the back of Earnest's truck. I'm not sure where he got them, but he brought them to church and offered them to anyone who wanted them. We, of course, took some to plant. Probably less then 10 of the orignial ones are left, but this is one in front of the house.

I liked the new leaves and the tiny seed pod between them.