Photo 1288
Early spring growth...
We have 26 acres planted for hay. In the early spring, the clover begins to grow. This is Crimson Clover for his red color.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1288
Album
365
Tags
spring
,
field
,
clover
,
hay
,
south
