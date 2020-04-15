Previous
Next
Early spring growth... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1288

Early spring growth...

We have 26 acres planted for hay. In the early spring, the clover begins to grow. This is Crimson Clover for his red color.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise