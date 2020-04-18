Sign up
Photo 1290
More tiny flowers...
So here are most tiny flowers. Notice both yellow and white on the same stem. If you look closely that is our home in the background across the field.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
house
,
field
,
south
Kathy
ace
A lovely view of the flowers and the grassy field between your home and the flowers.
April 19th, 2020
Carol McClelland
ace
Cute!
April 19th, 2020
GaryW
@randystreat
Thank you, Kathy.
April 19th, 2020
GaryW
@carolmactx
Thanks, Carol.
April 19th, 2020
