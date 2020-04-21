Previous
Looking across the field, from the paved road on the East side, looking West, into the sunset. There is processing, obviously, but I liked the effect.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Kathy ace
Beautiful painterly style.
April 22nd, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Nice processing, lovely pearly sun and clouds.
April 22nd, 2020  
GaryW
@randystreat Thank you, Kathy.
April 22nd, 2020  
GaryW
@pattyblue I appreciate your comment, Pat.
April 22nd, 2020  
