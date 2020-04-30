Sign up
Photo 1301
Front Porch haircut...
Out Stylist is a good friend and offered to come to our house to cut our hair. She has a beautiful shop, but it is not yet reopened. She came and visited and cut our hair. We are so appreciative for how much she loves and cares for us!!
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
Tags
outside
,
spring
,
porch
,
haircut
,
south
