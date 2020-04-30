Previous
Front Porch haircut...
Front Porch haircut...

Out Stylist is a good friend and offered to come to our house to cut our hair. She has a beautiful shop, but it is not yet reopened. She came and visited and cut our hair. We are so appreciative for how much she loves and cares for us!!
30th April 2020

