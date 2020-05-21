Sign up
Photo 1315
Southern Day Lily...
These are common in our area. We got these from our son. The blooms last only one day.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Milanie
I think these are so beautiful - wish we had more around here.
May 22nd, 2020
