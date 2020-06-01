Previous
Next
Pleased... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1322

Pleased...

with new workbooks from Gran. Our oldest granddaughter loves workbooks. She grabbed her new pens, sat down and did 40 pages!
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
362% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
A teacher's dream student! :) So glad she loves it.
June 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise