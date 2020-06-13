Previous
Another look...

Just another look of our Black Eyed Susans that spring up every year.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Melvina McCaw
Lovely!
June 14th, 2020  
Kathy ace
Wonderful to see them.
June 14th, 2020  
