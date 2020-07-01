Previous
Still blooming... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1345

Still blooming...

Our yellow Daylilies are still blooming. Like this one from the side/back with the "yet to open" blooms behind it.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
