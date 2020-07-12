Sign up
Photo 1356
Fresh blueberries...
My nephew and his family raises blueberries. It has been a very good year. I went recently and picked two gallons in just over an hour. They were delicious!
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
fruit
,
summer
,
south
,
blueberries
Linda
Yum! Gorgeous color!
July 13th, 2020
