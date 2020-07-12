Previous
Fresh blueberries... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1356

Fresh blueberries...

My nephew and his family raises blueberries. It has been a very good year. I went recently and picked two gallons in just over an hour. They were delicious!
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Linda
Yum! Gorgeous color!
July 13th, 2020  
