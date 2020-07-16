Previous
Next
Fountain and Court House... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1360

Fountain and Court House...

Our county Court House has gone through renovations in recent years. In late afternoon it makes for a nice setting for photos. The fountain is across the street in a "court yard".
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks beautiful! Very elegant and lovely with the water in front too.
July 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise