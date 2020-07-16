Sign up
Photo 1360
Fountain and Court House...
Our county Court House has gone through renovations in recent years. In late afternoon it makes for a nice setting for photos. The fountain is across the street in a "court yard".
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Casablanca
ace
Looks beautiful! Very elegant and lovely with the water in front too.
July 16th, 2020
