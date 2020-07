Missed comet...

So the more I look at this photo the more I think I may have "missed" the comet shot I was looking for!



Look at the bottom of the photo. Do you see the tail? Take a look at someone's photo with a good view of the comet. Then look at the arrangement of the two stars above the tail. I think they match. When shooting night sky photos, it is hard to see what you have shot until you get to the computer. I'm afraid I shot just too high and missed my comet shot. :- )