Photo 1366
Is it art???
I don't condone graffiti, but I do find it interesting. This was on a boxcar that passed through our town lately.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th July 2020 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
graffiti
,
art
,
summer
,
south
,
railcar
,
boxcar
