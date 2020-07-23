Previous
Steeple in B&W... by thewatersphotos
Steeple in B&W...

The steeple of the First Baptist Church in the town closest to us. It is an icon of the town and very prominent in the skyline.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
