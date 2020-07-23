Sign up
Photo 1367
Steeple in B&W...
The steeple of the First Baptist Church in the town closest to us. It is an icon of the town and very prominent in the skyline.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th July 2020 5:34pm
Tags
b&w
church
town
hot
summer
south
steeple
