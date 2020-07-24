Our Town...

I live in a rural part of our county in the southern USA. We have towns close by, two within 20 miles and a larger one within 30 miles. We enjoy the rural life. It offered us a quiet and peaceful place to raise our family and now is comfortable for us.

We are staying close to home with the continued virus spread.

However, recently I took a morning to visit one of the closer towns and walked its streets (the "downtown" is probably fewer than 10 small city blocks) taking photos of what interested me. Over the next several days, I'd like to share those photos with you, to give you a glimpse into life here.

I've said before that the railroad runs right through the middle of town. This is one of the warning arms in town.