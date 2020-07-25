Sign up
Photo 1369
Take a walk...
Welcome! Let's take a walk down the street. Here you'll find a bank, bar/night club, shops, hair salon, boutique and restaurants. This is the main street and faces the railroad.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
1369
photos
80
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th July 2020 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
railroad
,
town
,
walk
,
summer
,
shops
,
south
,
welcome
