Looking down 8th Street across Avenue A... by thewatersphotos
Looking down 8th Street across Avenue A...

Cars parked so there are people, but likely inside, since there were few on the sidewalks. Most of the buildings/dwellings downstairs at street level are store fronts. Many along here are still vacant or vacant again (it seems local stores open and close frequently when "things don't work out"). Along here are a Pub/restaurant, clothing store and other shops and offices.
Above several of the stores are apartments. Some have access from behind, in the alleyway and a couple have access from the street via "secret" doors.
Observation...the building on the right seems to be "leaning". I'm not sure if it actually is or that is an effect of the lens. :- )
Pat Thacker
A lovely sunny street scene, a nice mix of different buildings and good to see some signs of people getting out and about.
