Previous
Next
Doors to upstairs... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1373

Doors to upstairs...

The upstairs apartments have somewhat "secret" doors on the street. They are usually recessed, but apparent. Here are three I found. Very welcoming.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise