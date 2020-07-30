Previous
Dinner overlooking the street... by thewatersphotos
Dinner overlooking the street...

This "gastropub" has expanded upstairs and has a couple of tables outside for dining. Another restaurant has outside seating on the sidewalk.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
July 30th, 2020  
