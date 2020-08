Beginning in 1931...

This family owned hardware store has continued in the downtown area. It is very "old school", but offers most of what you would expect from a hardware store.

I wanted to show there are people in town so I waited for this gentleman to walk in (that's his truck in front). I'm across the street but as he walks to the door, the man inside welcomes him with, "Good morning Mr. Jones, how are you today? What are you going to need today?". Customer service is still alive and well in this town!