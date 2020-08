The Office...

This is the only "building" I know that is left of the mill closest to the downtown area. I am not sure when it was built but I suspect early in the 1900's. It is vacant now and has been for several years. The paint is peeling and the stairs do not appear safe. It is locked, but a side door was open giving opportunity to "see" inside where there is just junk (I did not go in!). It does have some neat architectural features that I'll try to show later.

It just seemed to work best in B&W.