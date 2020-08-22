Cloud Rainbow...

Previous
While sitting on our front porch reading yesterday, I looked up in the sky and saw this. It was just a rainbow band across the sky. It lasted for about 15 minutes then quickly disappeared. Apparently they are quite rare.
Kate
I had a similar experience earlier this year - just happened to look up at the right time to see what our weatherman called a fire rainbow (April 18, 2020).
August 22nd, 2020  
KV
Stunning! I want to see one of this someday!
August 22nd, 2020  
