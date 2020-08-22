Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1397
Cloud Rainbow...
While sitting on our front porch reading yesterday, I looked up in the sky and saw this. It was just a rainbow band across the sky. It lasted for about 15 minutes then quickly disappeared. Apparently they are quite rare.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1397
photos
83
followers
46
following
382% complete
View this month »
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st August 2020 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate
ace
I had a similar experience earlier this year - just happened to look up at the right time to see what our weatherman called a fire rainbow (April 18, 2020).
August 22nd, 2020
KV
ace
Stunning! I want to see one of this someday!
August 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close