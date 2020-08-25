Previous
In the sky... by thewatersphotos
In the sky...

Do you see it...that scary face??
This is a different day from the Rainbow Cloud, but our clouds have been awesome the past several days. Taking pictures of the clouds with the field then turned around and this was looking down at me!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Valerina
Lol. I do see it! :-) It's probably one from the Ghostbusters.
August 25th, 2020  
bkb in the city
I see it
August 25th, 2020  
