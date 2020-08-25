Sign up
Photo 1400
In the sky...
Do you see it...that scary face??
This is a different day from the Rainbow Cloud, but our clouds have been awesome the past several days. Taking pictures of the clouds with the field then turned around and this was looking down at me!
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1400
photos
83
followers
46
following
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
cloud
,
scary
,
summer
,
south
Valerina
Lol. I do see it! :-) It's probably one from the Ghostbusters.
August 25th, 2020
bkb in the city
I see it
August 25th, 2020
